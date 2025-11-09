Previous
Remembrance Sunday by tinley23
Remembrance Sunday

I popped out for some necessities today and came across this oldie, which was installed some time between 1936-1952.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
November 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Lovely for the day :-)
I'll look it up anyway - but how can you tell whether it's George VI or George V?
November 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s wearing its lovely poppy hat!
@anniesue George V cypher is simpler. The George VI is more elaborate lettering & also has VI between the G & the R.
November 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A very fitting remembrance topper.
November 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@carole_sandford thank you - I got distracted on a query from a different photo, so hadn't found my answer yet! :-)
November 9th, 2025  
