Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2334
Remembrance Sunday
I popped out for some necessities today and came across this oldie, which was installed some time between 1936-1952.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3601
photos
129
followers
147
following
639% complete
View this month »
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remembrance
,
poppy
,
postbox
Diana
ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
November 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely for the day :-)
I'll look it up anyway - but how can you tell whether it's George VI or George V?
November 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s wearing its lovely poppy hat!
@anniesue
George V cypher is simpler. The George VI is more elaborate lettering & also has VI between the G & the R.
November 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A very fitting remembrance topper.
November 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@carole_sandford
thank you - I got distracted on a query from a different photo, so hadn't found my answer yet! :-)
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I'll look it up anyway - but how can you tell whether it's George VI or George V?
@anniesue George V cypher is simpler. The George VI is more elaborate lettering & also has VI between the G & the R.