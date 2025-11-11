Sign up
Photo 2336
Windows
I really liked the etched windows in this building, as they all show significant buildings in the city centre.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
windows
,
edgbaston
Dave
ace
Nice find
November 15th, 2025
