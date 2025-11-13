Two Towers of Gondor

My sister and I went to Edgbaston today to take a look at Perrott’s Folly (the tower on the right), and we wondered what the other tower might be.



A bit later, a policeman came over to help us while we were trying to find our way back to town, and he told us that the other tower was a water tower. He also told us that it is widely believed that JRR Tolkien used these two towers which he could see from where he lived (and other sites in Birmingham) as inspiration for sites in his “Lords of the Rings” books.