Two Towers of Gondor by tinley23
Photo 2336

Two Towers of Gondor

My sister and I went to Edgbaston today to take a look at Perrott’s Folly (the tower on the right), and we wondered what the other tower might be.

A bit later, a policeman came over to help us while we were trying to find our way back to town, and he told us that the other tower was a water tower. He also told us that it is widely believed that JRR Tolkien used these two towers which he could see from where he lived (and other sites in Birmingham) as inspiration for sites in his “Lords of the Rings” books.
Pat
I love that we’re finding out great stuff about our city. Such a great story and a super image of the towers!
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
An especially kind policeman… super photo & a fascinating read about Tolkien
November 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such an informative policeman.
November 13th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Wonder which bit of Birmingham inspired Mordor!!
November 13th, 2025  
