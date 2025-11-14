Previous
Next
Slightly creepy, but interesting, ceramic in Birmingham Oratory Church by tinley23
Photo 2339

Slightly creepy, but interesting, ceramic in Birmingham Oratory Church

If you’re interested, here’s the official description…

“The ceramic depicts Saint Philip Neri (1515-1595) behind a group of seven boys representing pupils of St. Philip's Grammar School but attired in typical cassock uniforms of his era. By this, the artist is symbolising St Philip's devotional interest in tutoring young people in the Faith by discussion and discourse. On the left side of the panel is a representation of the Church of 'Santa Maria in Vallicella' (or "Chiesa Nuova") in Rome where the community of priests founded by St Philip was approved by Pope Gregory XIII in 1575 as the Congregation of the Oratory. On the right side is a representation of the Birmingham Oratory Church of the Immaculate Conception and, underneath, the Shrine of St. Philip at this Oratory. Architectural details were inspired by details from historical paintings of St Philip. St. Philip's love of animals is depicted on the left by his dog, Capriccio, and on the right by one of his several cats. Capriccio was really Cardinal Ascanio
Sforza's dog which became attached to Philip and to his room.

The trees with various symbols of fruit and flowers in the branches together with two white doves and an owl of wisdom are there to convey the artist's intent to pose the scene in an arcade, surrounded by a symbol of the Tree of Knowledge.”
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
It’s probably not meant to be, but it does look a little creepy.
November 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
most of the boys are cross-eyed !!! Creepy for sure
November 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh yes with what we know now, it is very creepy.
November 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's interesting how the culture and times act as a lens for the way we see art. To us, and due to some of the headlines we hear, this is not a good picture! But in the times it was produced, it was probably very comforting. Good shot.
November 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Creepy yes but an interesting piece.
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact