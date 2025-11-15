Previous
Today we learned about mirrors by tinley23
Bless her, she kept backing out and looking in the study on the other side of the wall to find the dog in the mirror
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Annie-Sue ace
She'll be trying to climb those steps next!!
November 15th, 2025  
Pat
Ah how sweet, a huge learning curve for all of you.
Interesting times ahead with her.
November 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw how sweet. David's dog used to do that
November 15th, 2025  
