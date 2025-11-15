Sign up
Previous
Photo 2338
Today we learned about mirrors
Bless her, she kept backing out and looking in the study on the other side of the wall to find the dog in the mirror
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3605
photos
129
followers
147
following
640% complete
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2025 10:43am
Tags
dog
,
boo
,
greyhound
Annie-Sue
ace
She'll be trying to climb those steps next!!
November 15th, 2025
Pat
Ah how sweet, a huge learning curve for all of you.
Interesting times ahead with her.
November 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw how sweet. David's dog used to do that
November 15th, 2025
