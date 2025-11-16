Slightly creepy ceramic in Birmingham Oratory Church

If you’re really interested, here’s the official description…



The ceramic depicts Saint Philip Neri (1515-1595) behind a group of seven boys representing pupils of St. Philip's Grammar School but attired in typical cassock uniforms of his era. By this, the artist is symbolising St Philip's devotional interest in tutoring young people in the Faith by discussion and discourse. On the left side of the panel is a representation of the Church of 'Santa Maria in Vallicella' (or "Chiesa Nuova") in Rome where the community of priests founded by St Philip was approved by Pope Gregory XIII in 1575 as the Congregation of the Oratory. On the right side is a representation of the Birmingham Oratory Church of the Immaculate Conception and, underneath, the Shrine of St. Philip at this Oratory. Architectural details were inspired by details from historical paintings of St Philip. St. Philip's love of animals is depicted on the left by his dog, Capriccio, and on the right by one of his several cats. Capriccio was really Cardinal Ascanio

Sforza's dog which became attached to Philip and to his room.



The trees with various symbols of fruit and flowers in the branches together with two white doves and an owl of wisdom are there to convey the artist's intent to pose the scene in an arcade, surrounded by a symbol of the Tree of Knowledge.