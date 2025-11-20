Sign up
Photo 2343
Christmas shopping
My sister and I spent a productive day in town Christmas shopping, and rewarded ourselves with a nice drinkypoo at a Christmas pop-up bar in town.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
christmas
shopping
birmingham
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy treat
November 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
You both deserved it, I'm sure! Quite a festive feel to this shot with the blur of the lights in the background too!
November 21st, 2025
