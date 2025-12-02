Previous
Next
Holliday Street Aqueduct by tinley23
Photo 2349

Holliday Street Aqueduct

We have lived in and around Birmingham all of our lives, but neither my sister nor I can remember ever seeing this lovely aqueduct/bridge before. It’s showing some wear to be sure, but we think it is beautiful.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What lovely detail.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact