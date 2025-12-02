Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2349
Holliday Street Aqueduct
We have lived in and around Birmingham all of our lives, but neither my sister nor I can remember ever seeing this lovely aqueduct/bridge before. It’s showing some wear to be sure, but we think it is beautiful.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3618
photos
129
followers
147
following
644% complete
View this month »
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
birmingham
,
aqueduct
Susan Wakely
ace
What lovely detail.
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close