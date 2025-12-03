Previous
Next
Happy birthday Ozzy by tinley23
Photo 2350

Happy birthday Ozzy

While we were in the city centre we took a quick detour to look at the birthday decorations on the Black Sabbath bench.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Ozzy has certainly left his mark.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact