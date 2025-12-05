Sign up
Photo 2353
The Cube
It’s rarely that we approach Gas Street Basin from this side, so it was good to get a different view of The Cube.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3621
photos
129
followers
147
following
644% complete
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
birmingham
,
cube
Heather
ace
What a fascinating structure and a great pov for your capture, Lesley!
December 8th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Looks like a Tetris.
December 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful and pov
December 8th, 2025
