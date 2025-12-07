Previous
Unusual train by tinley23
Photo 2355

Unusual train

Although I use the trains quite a lot, I have never seen one of these before. Taken at Birmingham New Street station.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow.. fancy that ‘a train on a mission’…
December 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Interesting train….i wonder exactly what it measures!
December 8th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
There's a very heavy one that goes past us - which I imagine is calibrating the rails - but I don't know what colour it is as it only goes by in the dead of night!
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact