Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2355
Unusual train
Although I use the trains quite a lot, I have never seen one of these before. Taken at Birmingham New Street station.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3622
photos
129
followers
147
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
birmingham
,
station
,
scenesoftheroad-81
Beverley
ace
Wow.. fancy that ‘a train on a mission’…
December 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Interesting train….i wonder exactly what it measures!
December 8th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
There's a very heavy one that goes past us - which I imagine is calibrating the rails - but I don't know what colour it is as it only goes by in the dead of night!
December 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close