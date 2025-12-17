Previous
There’s always something going on at Grand Central by tinley23
There’s always something going on at Grand Central

I had 10 minutes to wait for my train, so enjoyed some Christmas carols from The Salvation Army
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Lesley

Lesley
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see the youngsters there.
December 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I adore the Sally Army
December 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I have a lot of respect for the Sally Army , beautiful photo
December 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
The Salvation Army does good work, and their Christmas music is great too!
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yes,… lots of respect for the Sally Army
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
So entertaining.
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice to see and hear
December 18th, 2025  
