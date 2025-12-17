Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
There’s always something going on at Grand Central
I had 10 minutes to wait for my train, so enjoyed some Christmas carols from The Salvation Army
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
7
6
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2364
band
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see the youngsters there.
December 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I adore the Sally Army
December 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I have a lot of respect for the Sally Army , beautiful photo
December 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
The Salvation Army does good work, and their Christmas music is great too!
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yes,… lots of respect for the Sally Army
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
So entertaining.
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice to see and hear
December 18th, 2025
