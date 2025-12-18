Previous
Christmas Rosie by tinley23
Photo 2366

Christmas Rosie

She shook them off five seconds later
18th December 2025

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Lovely to see her… Shes soo beautiful.
December 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
December 23rd, 2025  
