Misty morning in Lichfield by tinley23
Photo 2371

Misty morning in Lichfield

23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
Very pretty, Lesley! I like your composition, and look: a swan is peeking out over the boarded edge! Fav
December 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view and composition !
December 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely scene.
December 25th, 2025  
