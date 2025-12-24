Previous
Christmas Eve shenanigans by tinley23
Christmas Eve shenanigans

At our son’s house for Christmas
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
A wonderful family photo, Lesley! Love the PJs and those great smiles! Fav
December 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! Such happy smiles and the matching PJ's
December 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s such a fabulous family photo! Love the matching pj’s!
A very happy Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
