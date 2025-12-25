Sign up
Photo 2373
Cat and mouse
A windy but bright Christmas Day walk, and we spotted this.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Tags
cat
,
roof
,
ornaments
,
moise
Beverley
ace
So fun… well spotted.
December 25th, 2025
Paul J
ace
A fun shot! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025
xbm
ace
Happy Christmas. Fun !
December 25th, 2025
