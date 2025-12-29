Previous
The Hundred Year Stone, Derwent Water by tinley23
The Hundred Year Stone, Derwent Water

A sculpture by Peter Randall-Page, made from a glacial boulder and created in 1995 to celebrate the centenary of the National Trust.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful shot- seems so curious just sitting there by the water!
December 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous!
December 30th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Very cool!
December 30th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A wonderful scene, fav!
December 30th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous find and pic
December 30th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful stillness.
December 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
It's such a photogenic spot. I have a photo taken from almost that very same spot in 1980.
December 30th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful shot, glad the weather is being kind to you
December 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful scene!
December 30th, 2025  
