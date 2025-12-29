Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2377
The Hundred Year Stone, Derwent Water
A sculpture by Peter Randall-Page, made from a glacial boulder and created in 1995 to celebrate the centenary of the National Trust.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
9
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3644
photos
129
followers
147
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
keswick
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful shot- seems so curious just sitting there by the water!
December 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous!
December 30th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Very cool!
December 30th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A wonderful scene, fav!
December 30th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous find and pic
December 30th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful stillness.
December 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
It's such a photogenic spot. I have a photo taken from almost that very same spot in 1980.
December 30th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful shot, glad the weather is being kind to you
December 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful scene!
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close