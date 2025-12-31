Previous
The Toblerone by tinley23
Photo 2378

The Toblerone

On our way home we stopped off at Rivington for a short meet-up with our eldest and her family. We took a short walk to the Yarrow Reservoir, and Noah just had to climb this overflow structure, which is locally known as The Toblerone.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact