Photo 2380
Memories
I’ve been a bit absent the last few days due to a grotty head-cold. On the mend now though, so I thought I’d post this which might bring some happy memories to some.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3657
photos
128
followers
147
following
654% complete
Tags
birmingham
,
plaque
Diana
ace
I'm not familiar with the name, but hope you feel better soon.
January 21st, 2026
JackieR
ace
Is he still around?? Went to see him in '80s, hilarious!!
January 21st, 2026
Tim L
ace
Ah yes, he of the "nutter on the bus"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSW3zLmYcBU
January 21st, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSW3zLmYcBU