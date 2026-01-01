Previous
Memories by tinley23
Photo 2380

Memories

I’ve been a bit absent the last few days due to a grotty head-cold. On the mend now though, so I thought I’d post this which might bring some happy memories to some.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Diana ace
I'm not familiar with the name, but hope you feel better soon.
January 21st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Is he still around?? Went to see him in '80s, hilarious!!
January 21st, 2026  
Tim L ace
Ah yes, he of the "nutter on the bus"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSW3zLmYcBU
January 21st, 2026  
