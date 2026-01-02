Sign up
Photo 2381
Thomas Attwood
A statue on the steps in Chamberlain Square in Birmingham. Atwood was the founder of the Birmingham Political Union and was a hero for the campaign for the 1832 Reform Act.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
2
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
Heather
ace
A great statue of him splayed out on the steps reading a (political, I assume) document of some kind. I did a little google search on him: a politician to be proud of!
January 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice statue I wonder how many have trip over him
January 22nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the way the statue is integrated into the steps
January 22nd, 2026
