Thomas Attwood
Thomas Attwood

A statue on the steps in Chamberlain Square in Birmingham. Atwood was the founder of the Birmingham Political Union and was a hero for the campaign for the 1832 Reform Act.
A great statue of him splayed out on the steps reading a (political, I assume) document of some kind. I did a little google search on him: a politician to be proud of!
January 22nd, 2026  
Nice statue I wonder how many have trip over him
January 22nd, 2026  
I like the way the statue is integrated into the steps
January 22nd, 2026  
