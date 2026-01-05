Sign up
Previous
Photo 2380
Mid-winter
View from our front door. Brrrrr
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
6
5
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3647
photos
128
followers
147
following
652% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th January 2026 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cold
Annie-Sue
ace
Should have stayed up here!
January 5th, 2026
Heather
ace
A cold wintery scene, but a beautiful capture! I love the silhouettes of the trees against the ice-blue sky! Lovely, too, with the sun peeking out from behind the bushes! Fav
January 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view of this cold wintery scene - Love that skeletal tree so black against the background ! fav
January 6th, 2026
Lesley
ace
@anniesue
I wish!
January 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
:-)
January 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely spot of sun
January 6th, 2026
