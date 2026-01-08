Previous
Storm Goretti has arrived in the Midlands by tinley23
Photo 2383

Storm Goretti has arrived in the Midlands

…and it’s coming down thick and fast.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Ooh how exciting, if you don't have plans!
January 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear it does look bad. I’m hoping it will miss us completely, no snow yet anyway. Take care. Your photo looks nice cosy anyway.
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, stay warm and safe
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to be nice, cosy and warm in your home, a similar scene from my window too - a lovely shot - take care !
January 8th, 2026  
Monica
Keep warm and safe!
January 8th, 2026  
Paul J ace
I just looked at the weather radar for Britain. Looks like quite a big storm. Stay safe.
January 8th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful shot!

And the kind of weather we need at the moment as regional Victoria faces rated catastrophic bushfires today with some areas given a 'Too late to leave' warning:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/victoria-bushfires-live-state-faces-catastrophic-conditions-fires-continue-to-burn-at-longwood-thologolong-20260108-p5nsp7.html
January 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot as it unfolds. It’s raining here.
January 8th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Looks like you're in for a wild ride ! Batten down the hatches, lash the dog to the mainmast, and let Etta James guide you through the storm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jDpI5-NzXI
January 8th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@ankers70 Oh no, that’s terrible
January 8th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@laroque haha awesome
January 8th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
It's a rather lovely picture though :-)

I'm hoping we can escape it - I need to go to Keswick tomorrow!
January 8th, 2026  
