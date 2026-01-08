Sign up
Previous
Photo 2383
Storm Goretti has arrived in the Midlands
…and it’s coming down thick and fast.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
12
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Ooh how exciting, if you don't have plans!
January 8th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh dear it does look bad. I’m hoping it will miss us completely, no snow yet anyway. Take care. Your photo looks nice cosy anyway.
January 8th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Oh dear, stay warm and safe
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to be nice, cosy and warm in your home, a similar scene from my window too - a lovely shot - take care !
January 8th, 2026
Monica
Keep warm and safe!
January 8th, 2026
Paul J
ace
I just looked at the weather radar for Britain. Looks like quite a big storm. Stay safe.
January 8th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful shot!
And the kind of weather we need at the moment as regional Victoria faces rated catastrophic bushfires today with some areas given a 'Too late to leave' warning:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/victoria-bushfires-live-state-faces-catastrophic-conditions-fires-continue-to-burn-at-longwood-thologolong-20260108-p5nsp7.html
January 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot as it unfolds. It’s raining here.
January 8th, 2026
Tim L
ace
Looks like you're in for a wild ride ! Batten down the hatches, lash the dog to the mainmast, and let Etta James guide you through the storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jDpI5-NzXI
January 8th, 2026
Lesley
ace
@ankers70
Oh no, that’s terrible
January 8th, 2026
Lesley
ace
@laroque
haha awesome
January 8th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
It's a rather lovely picture though :-)
I'm hoping we can escape it - I need to go to Keswick tomorrow!
January 8th, 2026
