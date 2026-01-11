Sign up
Photo 2386
Broken wing
I always take some water-bird food when I go to Walsall Arboretum. This time a goose with a broken wing was the first to waddle over to me so she got most of the food, and I got an immediate memory of one of my old favourite songs.
https://youtu.be/dgjTO5eAbZY?si=dLhJwTBzsFP7ys_r
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3655
photos
128
followers
147
following
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
13th January 2026 9:48am
goose
wing
songtitle-123
KV
ace
Poor goose… nice song title match.
January 13th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
well done on looking after the goose
January 13th, 2026
