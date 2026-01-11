Previous
Next
Broken wing by tinley23
Photo 2386

Broken wing

I always take some water-bird food when I go to Walsall Arboretum. This time a goose with a broken wing was the first to waddle over to me so she got most of the food, and I got an immediate memory of one of my old favourite songs.

https://youtu.be/dgjTO5eAbZY?si=dLhJwTBzsFP7ys_r
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Poor goose… nice song title match.
January 13th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
well done on looking after the goose
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact