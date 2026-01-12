Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2386
Makeshift notice
I had totally forgotten this hold-up at the end of our road, and only just made it for my appointment. I did smile at the homemade cardboard notice (another sign that Birmingham Council is trying to save money?)
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3654
photos
128
followers
147
following
653% complete
View this month »
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2026 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadworks
,
signage
,
scenesoftheroad-82
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha resourceful.
January 13th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Didn’t Birmingham council recently declare bankruptcy? They’re obviously going with “make your own” signs…
January 13th, 2026
Lesley
ace
@carole_sandford
Haha that’s a possibility.
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close