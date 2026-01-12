Previous
Next
Makeshift notice by tinley23
Photo 2386

Makeshift notice

I had totally forgotten this hold-up at the end of our road, and only just made it for my appointment. I did smile at the homemade cardboard notice (another sign that Birmingham Council is trying to save money?)
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha resourceful.
January 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Didn’t Birmingham council recently declare bankruptcy? They’re obviously going with “make your own” signs…
January 13th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@carole_sandford Haha that’s a possibility.
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact