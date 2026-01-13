Previous
Hippopotamus by tinley23
Photo 2387

Hippopotamus

There are a number of references to hippos in Walsall. This one outside the library is, I believe, the largest and the first but there are other, almost secret ones dotted through the town. I did find this, which I found amusing…

https://www.bbc.co.uk/blackcountry/content/articles/2009/05/26/hippo_feature.shtml
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , and he doesn't seem to mind to be standing in the rain in front of such lovely architectural building !
January 13th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
I would love to come across that by accident - such fun!
January 13th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute character.
January 13th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
What an interesting story. Thanks for sharing this unusual landmark of Walsall. 😊
January 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fun article to accompany the hippo, known as George 😂
January 13th, 2026  
