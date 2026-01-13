Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
Hippopotamus
There are a number of references to hippos in Walsall. This one outside the library is, I believe, the largest and the first but there are other, almost secret ones dotted through the town. I did find this, which I found amusing…
https://www.bbc.co.uk/blackcountry/content/articles/2009/05/26/hippo_feature.shtml
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3654
photos
128
followers
147
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 5
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2026 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hippopotamus
,
walsall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , and he doesn't seem to mind to be standing in the rain in front of such lovely architectural building !
January 13th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
I would love to come across that by accident - such fun!
January 13th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute character.
January 13th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What an interesting story. Thanks for sharing this unusual landmark of Walsall. 😊
January 13th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Fun article to accompany the hippo, known as George 😂
January 13th, 2026
