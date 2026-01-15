Sign up
Photo 2389
The Floozy in the Jacuzzi
This statue/fountain in Birmingham’s Victoria Square has the official name ‘The River’, but she’s always been known by Brummies as ‘The Floozy’.
It was nice to see this area fairly empty as it is the main site of the Christmas market, and many other events.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
iPhone 13 Pro Max
15th January 2026 11:56am
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
Susan Wakely
The floozy is surrounded by great looking buildings.
January 17th, 2026
KV
Beautiful place… funny nickname though:)
January 17th, 2026
