The Floozy in the Jacuzzi by tinley23
The Floozy in the Jacuzzi

This statue/fountain in Birmingham’s Victoria Square has the official name ‘The River’, but she’s always been known by Brummies as ‘The Floozy’.

It was nice to see this area fairly empty as it is the main site of the Christmas market, and many other events.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
The floozy is surrounded by great looking buildings.
January 17th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful place… funny nickname though:)
January 17th, 2026  
