Grandpa’s delight by tinley23
Grandpa’s delight

We had our granddaughters overnight this weekend, and Dirk was so happy that they are now old enough to play some of his more tactical (boring) games.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
