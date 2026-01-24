Sign up
Photo 2394
Grandpa’s delight
We had our granddaughters overnight this weekend, and Dirk was so happy that they are now old enough to play some of his more tactical (boring) games.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3661
photos
128
followers
147
following
9
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
24th January 2026 4:34pm
Public
grandpa
games
granddaughter
