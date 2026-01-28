Previous
Next
I do love a good roof ornament by tinley23
Photo 2395

I do love a good roof ornament

28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love everything about this photograph
January 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
I love it, very clever.
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact