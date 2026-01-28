Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2395
I do love a good roof ornament
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3663
photos
127
followers
147
following
656% complete
View this month »
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2026 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love everything about this photograph
January 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
I love it, very clever.
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close