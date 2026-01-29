Sign up
Photo 2395
Vista
Today we climbed the Lickey Hills. It was a tough climb due to the muddy paths and overflowing streams, but we made it to the top and got a cloudy view of Birmingham city centre.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3662
photos
127
followers
147
following
656% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2026 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
lickey
carol white
ace
A lovely view
January 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely view!
January 29th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
The vlimb was worth the view
January 29th, 2026
