Today we climbed the Lickey Hills. It was a tough climb due to the muddy paths and overflowing streams, but we made it to the top and got a cloudy view of Birmingham city centre.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
carol white ace
A lovely view
January 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely view!
January 29th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
The vlimb was worth the view
January 29th, 2026  
