Snowdrops by tinley23
Snowdrops

Possibly my favourite flower. Definitely in my top five.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
I love seeing them.
February 2nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Nice dense little clump :-)
February 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
February 2nd, 2026  
George
Signs of spring.
February 3rd, 2026  
Heather ace
So pretty! And wow- spring is arriving for you! Fav
February 3rd, 2026  
