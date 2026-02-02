Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2399
Newspapers
This got me thinking. I can’t remember the last time I saw a newspaper deliverer.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3666
photos
127
followers
147
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2026 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newspaper
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that you mention it.
February 2nd, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Mine was delivered today!
Albeit by my neighbour ;-)
Although, every Thursday, a boy comes on a bike and delivers it to him.
February 2nd, 2026
xbm
ace
True. I was amazed by the price of a (thin) broadsheet recently. Most get their news in other ways these days.
February 2nd, 2026
Suzanne
ace
That's got me thinking as well!!
February 2nd, 2026
Babs
ace
We have a free local paper delivered but they just throw it on the lawn from a moving car, ha ha.
February 3rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Me neither. I think the humble paper round is possibly a thing of the past!
February 3rd, 2026
Heather
ace
What a great container for the newspaper! We actually get a newspaper delivered, but we live in a mid-sized building, so the delivery is a mass drop-off. Do you remember delivering papers as a kid, Lesley? (or did you have siblings or friends who did this?) That newspaper bag was so heavy to carry over the shoulders!
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Albeit by my neighbour ;-)
Although, every Thursday, a boy comes on a bike and delivers it to him.