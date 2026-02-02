Previous
Newspapers by tinley23
Newspapers

This got me thinking. I can’t remember the last time I saw a newspaper deliverer.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Now that you mention it.
February 2nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Mine was delivered today!
Albeit by my neighbour ;-)
Although, every Thursday, a boy comes on a bike and delivers it to him.
February 2nd, 2026  
xbm ace
True. I was amazed by the price of a (thin) broadsheet recently. Most get their news in other ways these days.
February 2nd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
That's got me thinking as well!!
February 2nd, 2026  
Babs ace
We have a free local paper delivered but they just throw it on the lawn from a moving car, ha ha.
February 3rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Me neither. I think the humble paper round is possibly a thing of the past!
February 3rd, 2026  
Heather ace
What a great container for the newspaper! We actually get a newspaper delivered, but we live in a mid-sized building, so the delivery is a mass drop-off. Do you remember delivering papers as a kid, Lesley? (or did you have siblings or friends who did this?) That newspaper bag was so heavy to carry over the shoulders!
February 3rd, 2026  
