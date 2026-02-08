Previous
Next
Insult’s by tinley23
Photo 2401

Insult’s

Surely this is a clever ploy to entice people to go in the cafe to point out the error. If so, I’m impressed.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
:-))
February 20th, 2026  
Tim L ace
I would expect to find John Cleese behind the counter 🖕
February 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
lol, it must be a relaxed atmosphere in this cafe
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great find.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Somebody with a sense of humour. Love the signs too - group therapy practiced here and today's menu - take it or leave it
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact