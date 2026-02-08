Sign up
Photo 2401
Insult’s
Surely this is a clever ploy to entice people to go in the cafe to point out the error. If so, I’m impressed.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3673
photos
126
followers
146
following
659% complete
View this month »
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2026 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
apostrophe
Annie-Sue
ace
:-))
February 20th, 2026
Tim L
ace
I would expect to find John Cleese behind the counter 🖕
February 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
lol, it must be a relaxed atmosphere in this cafe
February 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great find.
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Somebody with a sense of humour. Love the signs too - group therapy practiced here and today's menu - take it or leave it
February 20th, 2026
