Photo 2407
Looking out from Hay Castle
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
2
1
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
5
2
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
17th February 2026 1:29pm
Public
castle
hay
Heather
A great shot, Lesley! I like your framing as you give us a little peek beyond! Fav
February 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful shot , Love the "old" stone walls , the archway and the glimpse to a more modern scene !
February 23rd, 2026
