Looking out from Hay Castle by tinley23
Photo 2407

Looking out from Hay Castle

18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
A great shot, Lesley! I like your framing as you give us a little peek beyond! Fav
February 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shot , Love the "old" stone walls , the archway and the glimpse to a more modern scene !
February 23rd, 2026  
