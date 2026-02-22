Previous
Fly tipping

I took the dogs for a walk along some (permissible) farm tracks, and came across this load of fridges and freezers at the entrance to the track. I’ve not seen much of it around here before, but it is definitely becoming a scourge across the country.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
Not a pretty sight.
March 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Not good!
March 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh no ! what is wrong with some people !!!!
March 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
that's just bizarre
March 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles
People with no boundaries! They want locking up or to clear every bit up with their bare hands!
March 8th, 2026  
