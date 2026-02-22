Sign up
Photo 2408
Fly tipping
I took the dogs for a walk along some (permissible) farm tracks, and came across this load of fridges and freezers at the entrance to the track. I’ve not seen much of it around here before, but it is definitely becoming a scourge across the country.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2026 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly-tipping
,
curse-21
Susan Wakely
ace
Not a pretty sight.
March 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Not good!
March 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh no ! what is wrong with some people !!!!
March 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's just bizarre
March 8th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
People with no boundaries! They want locking up or to clear every bit up with their bare hands!
March 8th, 2026
