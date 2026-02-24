Previous
Clacking trees by tinley23
Clacking trees

I love it when the wind gets up and these trees bump into each other making that ‘clacking’ sound. It wasn’t very windy this day, so only a few clacks.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Babs ace
Love the pov. I can almost hear them 'clacking'
February 27th, 2026  
Heather ace
I don't believe I have actually heard this sound! That would he quite amazing! A great pov with the dark branches and trunks against the grey sky! Fav
February 27th, 2026  
