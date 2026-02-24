Sign up
Photo 2408
Clacking trees
I love it when the wind gets up and these trees bump into each other making that ‘clacking’ sound. It wasn’t very windy this day, so only a few clacks.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3677
photos
126
followers
146
following
660% complete
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2026 12:18pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Babs
ace
Love the pov. I can almost hear them 'clacking'
February 27th, 2026
Heather
ace
I don't believe I have actually heard this sound! That would he quite amazing! A great pov with the dark branches and trunks against the grey sky! Fav
February 27th, 2026
