Previous
Photo 2408
Victorian Tea House
I met up with an old school friend today in Sutton Coldfield, and we tried out this fairly new cafe. I was really nice.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3675
photos
126
followers
146
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2026 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
victorian
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful china.
February 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 25th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking china.
February 25th, 2026
Paul J
ace
Nice
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so quaint and beautiful !
February 25th, 2026
