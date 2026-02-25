Previous
Victorian Tea House by tinley23
Photo 2408

Victorian Tea House

I met up with an old school friend today in Sutton Coldfield, and we tried out this fairly new cafe. I was really nice.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Beautiful china.
February 25th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
February 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking china.
February 25th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Nice
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so quaint and beautiful !
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact