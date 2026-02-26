Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2409
We climbed a hill, my sister and I, to see what we would see.
We saw a rash of pink houses, with Lichfield in the distance, and made our way towards it. After all the rubbish weather recently, it was lovely to get out for a good walk.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3676
photos
126
followers
146
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2026 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
,
lichfield
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scape and view , with all the newbuilds bright in colour in contrast to the more sombre colours in the distant city !
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close