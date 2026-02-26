Previous
We climbed a hill, my sister and I, to see what we would see. by tinley23
We climbed a hill, my sister and I, to see what we would see.

We saw a rash of pink houses, with Lichfield in the distance, and made our way towards it. After all the rubbish weather recently, it was lovely to get out for a good walk.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful scape and view , with all the newbuilds bright in colour in contrast to the more sombre colours in the distant city !
February 27th, 2026  
