Matt and Tom have turned up to do the gardening by tinley23
Unfortunately, their humans have been sitting in the cab playing on their phones for half an hour. Benefit of the doubt - it is lunchtime…
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
It seems that you have a big garden to care for.
March 2nd, 2026  
