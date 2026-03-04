Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2413
Where are we?
These guys stopped me for directions to the Chinese quarter. I’m useless at giving directions but luckily that area was very close.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3682
photos
125
followers
144
following
661% complete
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Tags
railway
,
birmingham
,
station
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot!
March 6th, 2026
