Mystery fungus by tinley23
Photo 2417

Mystery fungus

The best info I can find for this growth on an old tree trunk is that it is a type of slime mould. I’d be very interested if someone more knowledgeable than I am can identify it.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot! Google lens says it is a fungus known as King Alfred's cakes, or sometimes caleed coal fungus or cramp balls.
March 9th, 2026  
