Previous
Photo 2417
Mystery fungus
The best info I can find for this growth on an old tree trunk is that it is a type of slime mould. I’d be very interested if someone more knowledgeable than I am can identify it.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Tags
fungus
,
mould
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot! Google lens says it is a fungus known as King Alfred's cakes, or sometimes caleed coal fungus or cramp balls.
March 9th, 2026
