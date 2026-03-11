Sign up
Photo 2418
Boo
Rosie is poorly and housebound until she’s better, so I got to walk Boo on her own. We had a lovely long walk through back lanes and farm tracks etc and she was so excited by all of the new things. It was lovely to see.
11th March 2026
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2026 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
boo
,
greyhound
tina (arayofsrqsun)
🥰
March 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Get well soon , you beautiful girl !
March 12th, 2026
KV
ace
Boo looks great in that red coat! Prayers for Rosie.
March 12th, 2026
Heather
ace
Love Boo's red coat! It looks like a lovely day for a walk! I hope Rosie is feeling better soon. Fav
March 12th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
What lovely red coat, hard to lose in that!
March 12th, 2026
