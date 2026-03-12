Previous
Poor Rosie by tinley23
Photo 2420

Poor Rosie

She has a bad infection and has to be prevented from licking herself. She was awake a lot last night because she hated the cone, so we’re giving this a go tonight.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Bless her. Let’s hope that she is more comfy.
March 12th, 2026  
Dave ace
Poor girl
March 12th, 2026  
Monica
Awwww, poor Rosie. Let's hope she preferes this, and that she gets well soon.
March 12th, 2026  
Gail Lambert
Hope she heals quickly. That face 🥰
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact