Previous
Photo 2420
Poor Rosie
She has a bad infection and has to be prevented from licking herself. She was awake a lot last night because she hated the cone, so we’re giving this a go tonight.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3687
photos
124
followers
144
following
663% complete
View this month »
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th March 2026 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Susan Wakely
ace
Bless her. Let’s hope that she is more comfy.
March 12th, 2026
Dave
ace
Poor girl
March 12th, 2026
Monica
Awwww, poor Rosie. Let's hope she preferes this, and that she gets well soon.
March 12th, 2026
Gail Lambert
Hope she heals quickly. That face 🥰
March 12th, 2026
