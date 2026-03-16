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Photo 2421
Uh oh
I hope they’re not planning on laying eggs in the garden again like last year.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3690
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2026 4:32pm
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dog
,
ducks
,
boo
haskar
ace
I love your dog's ears. I think he's worried too.
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
ahhhh....
March 19th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a great shot. Fav.
March 19th, 2026
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