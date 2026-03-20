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Photo 2425
Street Art
Found tucked away in a car park in Birmingham. ChatGPT is fairly sure that the artist is “British street artist Phlegm”
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3695
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124
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144
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2026 12:58pm
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Public
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Tags
birmingham
,
street-art
,
digbeth
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