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Previous
Photo 2437
Streamers…
There is a little recreation ground not far from us, through which runs Black Brook. I’m pretty sure that the hair-like fronds swishing about in the water is only algae, but I really like standing and watching it.
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2026 2:11pm
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stream
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algae
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shenstone
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful green and then the flowing water
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
lovely to stand breathe & watch the flow...
April 12th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Nice scene
April 12th, 2026
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