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Streamers… by tinley23
Photo 2437

Streamers…

There is a little recreation ground not far from us, through which runs Black Brook. I’m pretty sure that the hair-like fronds swishing about in the water is only algae, but I really like standing and watching it.
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful green and then the flowing water
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely to stand breathe & watch the flow...
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Nice scene
April 12th, 2026  
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