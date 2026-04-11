Previous
Next
Double pillar box, Lichfield by tinley23
Photo 2439

Double pillar box, Lichfield

I don’t recall ever seeing one of these before, and I can’t really understand why it is in such a quiet spot. Perhaps this area was much busier back in the day.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact