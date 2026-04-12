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Previous
Photo 2439
Exciting time
Hope the other three in there pop up too
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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13
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3
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1
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th April 2026 10:41am
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sunflower
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seedling
Dione Giorgio
ace
How exciting it is to see them popping out of the soil after many days waiting. I hope for you the other two will appear soon so that they bloom together.
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
its fun when they wake up to the sunshine.
April 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks promising
April 13th, 2026
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