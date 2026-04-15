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Photo 2440
Bluebells
My sister and I took a walk to Sloppy Wood to see the bluebells. There weren’t as many as we were led to believe, but there were enough.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
9
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4
Fav's
3
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 11:05am
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bluebells
Babs
ace
Gorgeous
April 17th, 2026
George
Beautiful.
April 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
April 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So beautiful !
April 17th, 2026
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