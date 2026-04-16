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The Bishop’s House by tinley23
Photo 2440

The Bishop’s House

Heading back to the bus after a walk around Lichfield we passed the Bishop’s House, and were intrigued by the chalked symbols above the door. A quick search when I got home revealed this:

“ Chalking the door is a Christian Epiphanytide tradition used to bless one's home. It is normatively in the pattern of four crosses positioned in between the traditional initials of the three wise men, which are surrounded by the first two and last two digits of the current year (e.g. 20 ✝ C ✝ M ✝ B ✝ 26). The practice of chalking the door originated in medieval Europe, though it has spread throughout worldwide Christendom.”
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
What a find , and well done for researching it !!
April 16th, 2026  
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