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Photo 2448
Cemetery
We spent a long time in this huge cemetery. It was so interesting and we’ve only really seen half of it, so we will definitely be back.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:56am
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blossom
,
birmingham
,
cemetery
,
bluebells
,
witton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful leading lines as the path takes you through the avenue of trees in blossom and the age old gravestones to each side !
April 24th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely colour mix
April 24th, 2026
Bill Davidson
What wonderful blossom
April 24th, 2026
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