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Cemetery by tinley23
Photo 2448

Cemetery

We spent a long time in this huge cemetery. It was so interesting and we’ve only really seen half of it, so we will definitely be back.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful leading lines as the path takes you through the avenue of trees in blossom and the age old gravestones to each side !
April 24th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely colour mix
April 24th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
What wonderful blossom
April 24th, 2026  
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